At least one local event organizer isn’t going down without a fight. In spite of the fact that many summer events are already being cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19, the Prairie Chicken Festival isn’t one of them.

“I’m not giving up,” said Dianne Packee, event organizer for the festival, which is scheduled to run July 10 and 11. “I still think there’s a possibility and I think people need something to look forward to.”

The art festival, scheduled for the second weekend in July, would be the sixth year for the event, which includes art displays, contests, film festivals and the recent addition of the “Guns and Hoses” pancake breakfast, the one major fundraiser for the Kewanee police and fire departments.

Unlike the planning required for the Kewanee Hog Days festival, many of the scheduled events for the Prairie Chicken Festival don’t need as much time to pull together.

Packee said she has already spoken to a member of the KFD and they appear to be on board should the order be lifted by July.

“This is their charity event,” she said. “They can pull this together really quick.”

Other planned events won’t be possible, Packee admitted. The downtown windows of Kewanee businesses usually display the artwork of area students, but since school is not in session, that won’t happen. The adult art contest, however, can proceed as planned, said Packee.

She said some of the prizes will have to be downsized as the festival usually relies on Kewanee businesses to donate prizes, but many of them are closed.

“It wouldn’t be fair to go to businesses,” Packee said, adding that prizes will just need to be downsized. “I would hope the community would understand.”

Other contests and events for the festival such as the chalk art contest, the tractor show, the petting zoo, the roving magician and magic shows, the flea market, all could be planned with fairly short notice, Packee said.

And the festival’s big fundraiser, which normally takes place in March, has been postponed until a future date. Packee said she has a tentative date pencilled in for the annual Quarter Madness event held held at the Elk’s Club. In past years, the auction has raised as much as $15,000 for the festival.

Until there is more information released by the governor, Packee and other event coordinators are in a holding pattern.

“I'm going to keep in contact with these people and ask if this order gets lifted, are they comfortable participating?” Packee said.

Another scheduled event that could be impacted by the “rest in place” order is the Walldog mural of the Kewanee women's softball team, the Ballhawks. The mural is scheduled to be painted and revealed during the Prairie Chicken Festival.

Besides the dedication ceremony, a night of remembrance, a luncheon and a softball game are also in the works.

“I’m not cancelling that either,” said Packee. “We had so many great things planned. Everything is on hold.”

Editor's Note: This story was written prior to the Illinois governor's extension Thursday of the statewide stay-at-home order through the end of May.

Check out the Prairie Chicken Festival Facebook page for updates and specific event times.