Many city operations in Kewanee have been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but an announcement by Gov. JB Pritzker last week could lead to some changes.

The governor announced that some of the prohibitions on normal activities would be eased. For example, golf courses will be allowed to open, although some limitations will be imposed.

In his report to the City Council in advance of Monday’s meeting, City Manager Gary Bradley said, “We will work to develop alternatives that allow us to provide certain services, such as the reopening of the transfer station, so that we can better serve our customers.”

Currently, only contractors who have a billing arrangement with the city are allowed to bring trash to the transfer station.

Bradley added, “We’re also preparing as a staff for some type of backlash as resistance to isolation begins to become stronger” among Kewaneeans.

Bradley’s report also noted that Francis Park won’t reopen until Pritzker’s stay at home order has expired.

The report also said here is concern throughout Henry County that community events and summer celebrations will be cancelled, including fireworks displays and concert series.

Officials of Kewanee’s Hog Capital Festival have said there is some doubt over whether the Labor Day weekend festival can be held this year.

Pritzker’s order included the requirement that people venturing out of their homes during the pandemic wear face coverings. Bradley reported that county leaders are concerned that these coverings aren’t available to the general public.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting included a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in a state block grant program that would provide grants of up to $25,000 to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

During a budget session last week, council members didn’t like the fact that if a business doesn’t meet all the requirements of the grant program, the money will have to be repaid. And if the business doesn’t pay the money back, the city will be responsible for the payment.