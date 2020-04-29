A new “Good Neighbor Blessing Box’ has sprung up in Kewanee.

Located on the porch of Mike Nichol’s Kewanee State Farm Insurance office, 106 E. McClure St., the box is meant to be a collection point and trading post for needed food and entertainment, and anyone who’d like can participate.

‘We all felt our community needed something extra during these trying times of COVID-19,” said Paula Nichols. “We wanted a central location for people to have a place to share items, so the front of the office seemed like a good idea.”

She said her daughter, Lexi, a senior student at Wethersfield High School, has “spearheaded” the effort, which started last week.

“The concept is, take what you need and leave what you can,” Paula said.

She said they’ve tried to let as many people know about the Blessing Box as possible, through social media and other means.

“The box has already grown with several items donated and many items given away,” she said.

Items have included canned items, perishable items, toilet paper, juices, water, personal items, cleaning supplies, crafts, games for families, books for all ages or an inspiration.

Participating is as simple as walking up to the porch.