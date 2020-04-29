Two programs aimed at helping local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic won Kewanee City Council approval Monday.

Some businesses have had to curtail operations due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order closing “non-essential” businesses.

To help the city meet payroll and other expenses, the council Monday approved city participation in a state block grant program and opened up the city’s revolving-loan fund to smaller operating loans.

The state’s community development block grant program provides grants of up to $25,000 to businesses.

At a budget planning meeting last week, council members expressed concern about taking part in the program, since the city might have to repay grants issued to businesses that didn’t comply with the program’s rules.

But on Monday, council members decided they would have the opportunity to screen applicants, and deny grant funds to applicants that seem to be a poor risk.

Councilman Mike Yaklich still opposed city participation in the program and voted against it.

The council agreed to make low-interest loans of up to $20,000 from the revolving-loan fund to local businesses.

The loan program usually requires borrowers to specify how many jobs would be created or retained due to the loan money. But the council decided that no such requirement will be involved with the emergency loans.

The loan program will begin next Monday, and City Manager Gary Bradley said the application forms will be on the city website this week.

The council also approved participation by Midwest Trailer Manufacturing in a program where the city will reimburse the company for the interest on a low-interest loan the company received in 2016 from the State Bank of Toulon.

In a letter to the city, Steve Endress, chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Midwest Trailers, wrote that production at the Kentville Road plant grew from 75 trailers in 2018 to 175 last year. This year, Endress wrote, “We are well on our way to 250.”

The plant has 53 employees.