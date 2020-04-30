MACOMB — Judge Emily Sutton is helping Genesis Garden’s effort in delivering food to those in need.

Sutton, a circuit judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit, told The Voice that she wanted to find a way to contribute her time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for food assistance continues to increase.

Genesis Garden provides ample volunteer opportunities, according to Sutton, who has been impressed by what’s she seen.

“It’s quite an operation,” Sutton said. “The first time I went in, I was amazed at how well organized they are at trying to meet all the needs that are out there. It’s a great organization and great asset to our community.”

Sutton said that she is proud to be surrounded by so many people who are passionate about helping during the crisis, including those in her family.

“It’s great to be part of a community that cares so much,” she said.

After replacing retired Judge Paul Mangeiri last year, Sutton announced that she will run for re-election this November. The stay-at-home order has shifted campaign efforts online, but she is still hoping to highlight why she deserves to retain her seat.

After spending 15 years as a lawyer and almost a year as a judge, she said that her courtroom encounters have given her a keen understanding of how to do the job.

“My experience in the legal field is broad and deep. I’ve handled nearly every kind of case you can imagine – from high profile murders and drug offenses to orders of protection and small claims,” she said. “I’ve seen it all. I’ve already hit the ground running.”

The Illinois State Bar Association released polling data conducted amongst Sutton’s peers that chose her as the only recommended candidate for the bench. Integrity and judicial temperament were areas of strength for her in the poll.

“People who know me know I’m a person of character, which should be critical in our judiciary,” she said.

Party affiliation doesn’t matter in the courtroom, according to Sutton, who said that whether a law is appropriate or not is not something she’s permitted to discuss. She does, however, value empathy.

“My job is to apply the law as it’s written, but that doesn’t mean I have to do it without compassion,” she said. “Everybody who enters my courtroom can expect to be treated with respect.”