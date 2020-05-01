GALVA - Evelyn Etta (Board) Anderson, 91 of Galva, died on April 29, 2020 peacefully at Betty’s Garden, Kewanee. Private services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 with burial at the Aledo Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held later. Memorials may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Church or the Mercer County VFW. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family and condolences may be left a speerfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn Etta Board was born on March 24, 1929 to Ben and Alma (Brown) Board on a farm near Aledo. Evelyn married Marlee Frank Anderson on November 8, 1947 in Taylorville, IL.

Evelyn retired with Marlee after 40 years in flight service as office manager, starting at the Mercer County Airport in 1959 and moving to the Kewanee Airport in 1966. Evelyn joined Pilot Club International, a service organization, in 1972, served as Kewanee Chapter Vice-president 1975-1976, and Chapter President 1976-1977. She enjoyed all forms of needlecraft, giving most of her works to friends, family and charities. Evelyn was also an avid reader and derived great satisfaction in rescuing books destined for paper drives and forwarding them on to people she thought would enjoy them.

Evelyn is survived by sons, Daniel Anderson of Neponset, IL and David Anderson of Louisville, KY, a grandson, Troy Resetich of Spring Valley, IL; a niece and many nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter, Joan Marie Resetich, twin sister, Ruth Anna (Board) Randall, and a brother, Harold Joel Board.