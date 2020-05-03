McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Health Department is reporting 34 total COVID-19 cases in McDonough County, including among them three confirmed recoveries, and one death.

On Saturday, May 2, Kerri Allen, the MCHD Community Health Director, reported via press release nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, May 3, an additional seven cases were reported, brinding the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 34.

According to the May 2 release, the nine new cases included four females in their 20s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 60s, one female in her 80s, and two females in their 90s.

According to the Sunday, May 3 release, the seven new cases included one female in her teens, one female in her 20s, three males in their 20s, one female in her 20s, one female in her 50s. and one male in his 50s.

CDC protocols were implemented and public health officials were working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the positive-testing residents in an effort to reduce the risk of transmission.

On Friday, May 1, the MCHD had announted the first death attributed to COVID-19. The decedent was a man in his 70s who had tested positive earlier in the week. Specific details on the individuals who have recovered, as well as others who have not yet recovered was not provided. The MCHD has cited federal privacy guidelines as rationale for not providing specific details on COVID-19 cases in general.

The MCHD, Illinois Department of Public Health, and other health officials had indicated that the best ways to prevent spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases is through frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds, physical distancing with others by at at least 6 feet, wearing face masks in public, refraining from social gatherings of 10 people or more, and isolating at home except for essential public tips for things like groceries.

This story will be updated as new information is received and verified. Email questions or comments to mlanghout@mcdonoughvoice.com. Please indlude your name and best contact information. News items should be sent to editor@mcdonoughvoice.com or newsroom.com.