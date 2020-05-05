PRINCEVILLE – Richard “Dick” Graham, 86, of Peoria, formerly of Princeville and Wyoming, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria, IL where he was lovingly cared for.

Dick was born on November 16, 1933 in Kewanee, IL, to Earl and Alice Saul Graham. At age 12, he went to live with Nick and Gladys Knobloch who became his forever family. He married Jeanette Rumbold on September 27, 1959, in Princeville. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2016.

Surviving are five sons, Bruce (Pam) of Peoria, Brent (Deb) of Edwards, Blake (Rachel) of Princeville, Brandon of Peoria, and Ben “BJ” (Suzanne) Graham of Carmel, IN; three daughters, Doreen (Jerry) Leuthold of Fishers, IN, Darlene (Roger) Herrmann of Laura, and Deanne (Jay) Knobloch of Edelstein. He was blessed with 30 grandchildren whom he lovingly called “kid” and six great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Jayla. His Graham siblings are, Gene (Maria), Jack, Louis, Robert, Don (Addie), Ruth Ann, Jerry, Doug, Judy, Annie, Linda, and Carol. His Knobloch siblings are Dave (Judy), Marsha (Alan), Cindy (Dennis), Keith (Lisa), Ronnie, and Ken.

Dick served his Lord, his family, and many others faithfully. His favorite things were mission trips, painting for others, and spending time with his family. He was full of life and lived it unselfishly. He rarely complained and was content with the circumstances life brought his way. He was a farmer for many years and later owned Graham Painting. He volunteered many places using his paintbrush but mostly sharing his laughter and fun. In addition to loving his own children very well, he also loved any children that entered his home. He served on the Wyoming Grade School Board for 20 years. He served as a medic in the United States Army and was able to experience an Honor Flight in 2017.

A vehicle visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Staff will be on site to assist and direct as you greet the family from your car. Memorial contributions, cards, and gifts may be given at this time. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. The service may be watched live on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrincevilleACChurch. A link to the church’s Facebook may also be found on the homepage of their website at http://princevilleacchurch.org/. Burial will be in the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria or Apostolic Christian HarvestCall. Condolences may be left for Dick’s family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.