KEWANEE – Donald “Don” N. Wirth, 78, of Kewanee, died at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee where military rites will be provided by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Rev. Randy Swanson will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Kewanee Animal Shelter and can be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee, IL 61443.

He was born January 21, 1942 in Council Bluffs, IA, the son of Donald and Inez (Hunt) Wirth. He married Sandra K. Switzer on September 24, 1976 in the chapel of the First United Methodist Church in Kewanee. Survivors include his wife of Kewanee, a sister, Carleane (Charles) Husz of Carson, IA, twelve nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lynn.

Don served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He worked as a truckdriver for Star Transportation until his retirement. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.