Black Hawk College is offering 10 free classes through its Professional and Continuing Education Department.

The classes classes will be offered through ed2go up through Tuesday, June 30. There is no limit on the number of classes that can be taken.

“Having the right skills is vital for job seekers – as well as those who are currently employed – both during and after COVID-19,” said Barb Courville, director of professional and continuing education at Black Hawk College.

To take the classes, go to www.ed2go.com/blackhawk and type the word “free” in the search option.

Once you find the class you are interested in, click on it for details on the class, a syllabus and the requirements. Add the class to your cart and begin your checkout.

“As we adjust to the new realities of working and learning remotely, we hope that the community will take advantage of these free classes that can help them enter the workforce or advance their career,” Courville said.

The self-paced classes are:

Creating Web PagesCreating WordPress WebsitesFundamentals of Supervision and ManagementIndividual ExcellenceKeys to Effective CommunicationManaging Customer ServiceMarketing Your Business on the InternetPersonal FinanceSmall Business Marketing on a ShoestringTwelve Steps to a Successful Job Search

Email questions to courvilleb@bhc.edu and place “ed2go Question” in subject line.