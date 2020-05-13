As the song goes, “Love Will Find a Way,” and even a viral pandemic couldn't keep one young couple from throwing a unique wedding shower.

On Saturday, bride-to-be Hope Hammitt, 23, and groom-to-be, Nate Wager, 26, greeted guests from a Chestnut Street location for a drive-by wedding shower.

Planning and hosting the shower was Jodi Wall, along with the groom’s sister, Nicole Wager; Kaleigh Good, the groom’s cousin; and Mary Findley and Katie Wager, aunts of the groom.

Wall, the groom’s aunt, said when the couple were first engaged in 2018, the group decided they would put on a shower to honor Hope. But when the pandemic struck, Wall said they discussed other options.

“We weren’t sure what to do,” Wall said. “We discussed other options like a gift card shower where people could just email them a gift card, or a Zoom shower.”

The women kept in touch but struggled to find a solution to the problem.

In April, Wall said she received a phone call from the groom’s mother, Connie Wager, who suggested a drive-by shower.

“That’s all it took to get it decided on how to do it,” Wall said. “The date was set, invitations were ordered and the planning was underway.”

From under a white tent and with face masks donned, the couple greeted dozens of guests who drove up to the curb. Photos were taken at vehicle windows and gifts were exchanged – with the bride and groom handing out favors of lavender-colored sugar cookies and chocolate candies.

Wall said guests drove from as far away as Morton and Rockford just to see the couple and wish them well.

“A couple of ladies even remarked ‘we didn’t have to play (wedding shower) games,’” Wall said.

The wedding date is set for June 6, Hammitt said, and will take place at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Hammitt is a native of Peoria and Wager is from Kewanee. They now reside in Davenport, but the two met at St. Ambrose, where she was studying criminal justice and forensic psychology and he was studying mechanical engineering. After looking at several wedding venues, the couple decided to hold their wedding at their alma mater.

“We couldn’t do it anywhere else,” she said. “It’s too near and dear to our hearts to have it anywhere else.”

Hammitt said no matter what happens, the wedding will go on as planned on June 6th, whether it’s the big event they have planned or a small intimate family affair. She is planning to meet with the venue planner and the caterer to discuss the possibilities.

Like everyone trying to plan any future event, the couple is waiting to see what happens next. As for the wedding shower, they loved the drive-by format.

“It was great that our friends and family got to stop by,” Hammit said. “Just being able to see them was wonderful.”