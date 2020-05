LEWISTOWN-A special meeting of the Fulton County Board will be held Tuesday, May19, 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Fulton County Board office, 257 West Lincoln Avenue, Lewistown.

The topic of discussion will be extending the MOU with AFSCME-Fulton County.

Due to social distancing requirements, and in an effort to protect people from potential further spread of COVID-19, they will have a phone in option.

This information will be listed on the meeting agenda.