Canton-Virginia Schenck, 82, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1938 in Canton to Ernie and Ruth (Corbin) Schenck. She was raised in Monterey before moving to Canton.

They preceded her in death along with her brother, Junior Schenck, two sisters, Eileen Medus and Shirley Zaborac.

Surviving is her sister Rose Nelson, Canton and several nieces and nephews. She made her home with her cats who were also part of her family.

Virginia retired from Ameritech in Canton in the Operator Services Department. She was a member of the Monterey United Methodist Church.

Cremation rites will be accorded through the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton per her wishes. Burial of the ashes will be held at a later date at White Chapel Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Monterey United Methodist Church.

To leave online condolences please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com