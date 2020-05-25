John Thomas "J.T." Mitchell, age 88, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 10:20 p.m. May 22, 2020 at the Monmouth Nursing Home. Tom was born Aug. 1, 1931 in Waldron, Indiana and is the son of Louis Eck and Josephine Fiona Mylin Mitchell. Tom was raised in Waldron where he attended local schools and graduated from Waldron High School in 1949.

After high school, Tom entered into the service of his country in the

Naval Marines and was a HM 2 in the Hospital Corp for four years. After his service Tom attended Wabash College in Indiana and graduated in 1958.

Tom married Ruth Ellen Johnson Dec. 18, 1955 in Canton and she preceded his in her death March 11, 2016.

Tom was a clothing store owner and operator and operated J.T.'s Mens and Boys Wear in Monmouth from 1965 to 1981. Tom enjoyed refinishing furniture for himself and family. He belonged to a rock club and produced Rock Jewelry as a hobby. He especially loved working in his yard and gardening and was especially proud of how things looked. He was a former member of the

Monmouth Lions Club and was a member and past president of the Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce in 1978. He loved to play ping-pong at the YMCA and loved to go fishing.

J.T. was known to help with the Warren County Heart Association and most of all loved to be with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, Guy Curtis Mitchell of Monmouth and Todd (Tammy) Mitchell of Oquawka. There is one grandson, Lance Michael Mitchell (Joe) of Chicago, and one great-grandson, Abraham Mitchell.

J.T.'s sister is surviving, Mary Ellen Heuer, Greenfield, Indiana.

He is preceded in his death by his parents, wife, one brother, and one sister.

CDC recommendations and social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested.

A family funeral is planned at Turnbull Funeral Home in

Monmouth Thursday May 28, 2020.

Interment and military honors is to be in Center Grove Cemetery in Kirkwood.

Friends may call and pay their respects to Tom all day on Wednesday at Turnbull Funeral Home in Monmouth.

A memorial fund is being established for Cerebral Palsy or OSF Hospice. To leave a remembrance or for more

information please visit www.turnbullfuneralhomes.com