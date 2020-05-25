SPRINGFIELD – Following the Senate’s approval of the proposed state budget for the upcoming year, State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) offered the following statement:

“The way forward will not be an easy one, and that much has been clear from the start. This is a budget that keeps our state afloat and meets the reality of the moment we find ourselves in.

“As we continue to assess the total damage COVID-19 has had on our state, we must prioritize the revitalization of our local economies. This starts with providing assistance for small businesses as they continue to grapple with lost revenue and giving a boost to the local governments who managed our regional health departments, and providing financial, housing and meal assistance to our residents. I’m thrilled we were able to give these folks some of the help they will need going forward.”

The proposal now awaits the governor’s approval.