Canton-Sally Shaw, 78, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

She was born Aug. 24, 1941 in Canton to Oren and Louise (Palmer) Clark. They preceded her in death.

She married Larry Shaw July 5, 1959 in Smithfield. He preceded her in death March 24, 2006.

Surviving are her children, Craig (Tammy Reed) Shaw Canton, Mike ( Jolie) Shaw, Canton, Roger Shaw, brother, Jim Clark, Smithfield, sisters, Becky Hilton,Canton, Janey Clark, Canton, grandchildren, Grant (Chelsea) Shaw, Ethan Shaw, Zach (Faith Roddis) Shaw, April (Steven) Snider, great-grandchildren, Rally Zane Snider and Hayden whom she considered her adopted great- grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death is one sister Nancy Pigg.

Sally worked as a LPN at Graham Hospital for over 40 years mostly working in the emergency room. She was known for her excellent nursing skills and compassion for her patients. She received the employee of the month on two different occasions and was well liked by her colleagues. She was an active member of the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Canton.

Due to COVID – 19 mandates, a private graveside service will be held at Baughman Cemetery in rural Smithfield with a live Facebook stream starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Memorials may be made to 1st Church of the Nazarene.

