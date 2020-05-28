Starting Friday, restaurants in Illinois will be able to offer outdoor dining to their customers. At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council discussed how Kewanee should regulate this practice.

They wanted to get the process sorted out quickly, as at least one local restaurant owner wants to begin outdoor dining Friday.

Under the state’s rules for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants may reopen Friday to dine-in customers. But the customers must be seated outdoors, and the state’s rules dictate how the dining areas must be structured.

John Cernovich, owner of Cerno’s, told the council Tuesday that he has arranged a month-to-month lease with Tony Segura, owner of the Boiler Room property, to use the outdoor dining area at that location.

Cernovich said his staff will use the Boiler Room kitchen to prepare food for the outdoor diners. The main Cerno’s location on West Third Street will still offer pickup service.

The council, meeting over the Zoom internet platform, also discussed how other restaurant owners could safely offer outdoor facilities. In particular, they discussed the three restaurants — P.L. Damron’s, the Azteca de Oro and Fernando’s — in the 200 block of North Tremont Street.

Councilman Steve Faber suggested that the council ban parking on the east side of the street to open up space for the restaurants to put tables out. Other council members, however, expressed safety concerns about locating the tables so close to traffic.

Opening Berrien Park for outdoor service was also discussed, but there would be problems there too, mostly because the restaurant employees would have to carry food a long way to the customers.

Council members finally agreed that they couldn’t come up with a plan that would enable all restaurants in town to serve outdoors. They did, however, pass a resolution waiving the ordinance requirement that restaurants get special use permits from the city to serve outdoors.

Still, the council felt the city needs a way to make sure restaurants are complying with state requirements for opening up for outdoor service. So they named City Attorney Justin Raver and Police Chief Troy Ainley to review applications from restaurant owners who want to move outdoors.

At the council’s suggestion, Raver and Ainley agreed to bring the Henry-Stark Health Department in on the approval process.

Restaurant owners who want city approval for an outdoor setup can contact either Raver or Ainley, who will conduct an on-site evaluation of their plans.

While the council’s action wasn’t a solution to every local restaurant’s needs, it was, in the words of Councilman Mike Komnick, “a step in the right direction.”