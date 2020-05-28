Roland Henry Helmbacher, Jr. age 72, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 4:55 PM – Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the home of his daughter.

Private family services will be held at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery west of Latona, Illinois. In loving memory of Roland, memorials may be made to the Bailey Cemetery and can be sent to Helmbacher Family 14524 East 1380th Avenue, Newton, Illinois 62448. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Roland Henry, also known as “Butch” or “Peanut” was born December 31, 1947, in Shumway, Illinois, the son of Roland Henry and Virginia (Shade) Helmbacher. He married Sharon Bailey on Decemer 29, 1973, and she preceded in death July 13, 1994.

Roland served his country in the United States Navy from July 31, 1968, until May 4, 1970.

Roland was a diesel mechanic for many years working at Dan Hecht Chevrolet, Russ Braunecker Auto Group, Cox Brothers and Charles Heuerman Trucking.

Roland was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Effingham, VFW and the Elk’s. He enjoyed nature, gardening, cutting wood, mushroom hunting, tinkering on one-cylinder engines and doing woodworking with the late Ben Foster.

Roland is survived by:

Daughter – Jodi Rennier (Heath Jamerson) – Newton, Illinois

Grandchildren – Dalton Helmbacher (April Rudolphi), Elaina Lindemann, L.J. Rennier, Hannah Jamerson and Ashlynn Jamerson

Great Grandson – Cooper Helmbacher

Sisters – Kathy Jamison of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Carol (Jim) Davis of Ashley, Illinois; and Frannie Buenker of Effingham, Illinois

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Timothy Helmbacher, brother Daniel Helmbacher, father and mother-in-law Chester “Gump” and Mary Bailey and a brother-in-law Allen Archie Buenker.