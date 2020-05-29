The Richland County CEO Program has performed a search for a new CEO Facilitator. We are proud to announce that Joseph Morris has been named Richland County CEO Facilitator.

Joe has a kid magnet personality and strong business experience. His background consists of leadership training and helping develop younger recruits in the Marines. Joe teaches Sunday School at his church and has a strong desire to shape the next generation of leaders, citizens, and workers. Joe is an advocate for our community. He has a true understanding of how the CEO program is valuable to those not only on a college education track, but also those interested in starting a business or entering our local workforce.

When accepting the position, Joe stated “I appreciate the CEO board selecting me as the new program Facilitator. I am looking forward to working with the board, mentors and all of the young men and women who are selected for the program. I know I have big shoes to fill, as Sheri made a great impact on the program over the last 3 years.”

The Richland County CEO Board of Directors is excited that Joe is joining the CEO Family. We look forward to Joe’s leadership carrying us through the CEO Class of 2021 and many years beyond.