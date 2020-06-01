FULTON COUNTY-Over the past month, Fidlar Technologies has witnessed some inspiring events of collaboration, ingenuity and hard work by its county partners.

The country and entire planet are dealing with a situation no one could have expected, but at the same time there are industries and services that do not have the option of shutting down. If they did, the nation and its population would find itself in even worse circumstances.

The services and responsibilities of the Fulton County Clerk-Recorder’s Office provide are those people depend upon. The office understands the impact of halting the recording of documents and they have found ways to keep functioning, while still protecting their staff and constituents.

Fidlar Technologies has been with the office every step of the way to help the staff work remotely and implement technology to make the office function with minimal public interaction.

Fidlar Technologies, Fulton County land records vendor, has partnered with The Fulton County Clerk –Recorder’s Office to offer a donation of $500 to the local charity of Jennifer Bankert, Fulton County Clerk-Recorder’s choice. In these trying times, Fidlar Technologies believed it was important to give back and support the communities who are so vital to their customers. In the end, Fulton County communities are also part of the Fidlar Communities.

Bankert, has chosen Altrusa Club of Canton to be the recipient of the $500 donation from Fidlar Technologies.

Bankert chose the Altrusa Club for all of their hard work on setting up a donation box on the sidewalk in front of Crow Hollow for food donations to anyone in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They stocked this donation box the Saturday after the Governor issued the Stay at Home Order and have continued to make sure the box stays full.

The Altrusa Club also donates free books to all the elementary students to encourage them to read. These books became a very useful tool for teachers, parents and students during the E-Learning portion of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Altrusa Club of Canton works very hard to give back to the community and Bankert believed it was time to give back to them.