VERMONT-Many sports enthusiasts around Fulton County are more than familiar with the name Mark Dohner.

A former Bradley University basketball player, Dohner grew up on a small family farm outside of Vermont, graduating from VIT High School in 1971.

During his time at VIT, Dohner made his presence known on the basketball court, standing head and shoulders above the competition at 6-foot-9.

In his four seasons under the tutelage of Paul Connor, Dohner amassed 2,090 career points, including 1,009 his senior year in which he was named to the All-State team.

"I really enjoyed my playing days under coach Connor," said Dohner. "He was a former Marine, so discipline was at the forefront of his coaching. I had some great teammates that complimented my play as well."

In his senior campaign, Dohner led the state in scoring, drawing the attention of several Division 1 colleges, including notable programs such as UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas, Illinois.

"I remember Kentucky's head coach at that time, Joe B. Hall came out to the farm to visit with me," said Dohner. "My brother David and I were outside playing a game of horse, and I just made a ridiculous from way out on an old piece of broken concrete just as Mr. Hall was stepping out of the car. By the end of his visit, coach Hall said I bet you can't make that shot again, and by golly I drained it again. He told me that he was going to go back and tell the fellows at Kentucky what I had done, but he didn't know whether or not they would believe him."

In the end, Dohner chose Bradley because it was close to home, and in his own words, it was the perfect fit for a farm boy.

Dohner thrived on the campus of BU with an impressive stat line of 9.6 p.p.g., 5.7 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of nearly 50% under the direction of coach Joe Stowel.

"We had some great teams back in those days," said Dohner. "I remember my junior year when we were competing in the CCA Tournament in St. Louis. There were some big time programs there, and I had a pretty showing. Good enough that I made the All - Tournament Team. That I will never forget."

"I will have to say one of my most memorable moments was playing against Bill Walton and the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavillion," added Dohner. "At that time, legendary John Wooden was their coach. What will always stick out in my mind is the first basket I made in that game. I scored inside against Walton, and was fouled. As I was going to the line to shoot the free throw, Walton walked past me and said,"that will never happen again." Well, I made the free throw and finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds that night."

Upon graduating from Bradley in 1975, Dohner eventually returned to the farm, and in 1996, turned his interest into the banking business where he is currently the President of Vermont State Bank.

"I like what I do, and enjoy the people of the community," commented Dohner. "We have a certain niche at our facility in which we do several small loans that are attractive to the average person. There is a lot to be said about working in a small town, and the closeness you have with so many people."

Throughout the years, Mark has played several roles, including Bradley's assistant basketball coach, and head coach of the boys and girls basketball teams at VIT.

"I remember the first time I met Mark," said Stephen Shank. "I was covering sports for the Canton Daily Ledger, and needed to do a post game interview. I was so intimidated by his height that I decided to do a sit - down interview, that is the truth. Once I got to know Mark, that intimidation quickly went away. He has a personality that you can't help but like, and always wants others to succeed. He is one that always cultivated people's skills in order for them to reach their potential. That would even go beyond sports."

"I have known Mark for many years," said former teammate and VIT assistant coach Randy Farr of Ipava. "Being an underclassmen on the varsity team, Mark always encouraged me to get better, and that paid off in the end. Coaching the girls squad with him was a lot of fun, and that experience was so meaningful to me. Mark was and is the type of person that will go that extra mile for anyone. He has a genuine care for people."

Although the glory days of Bradley basketball are in his past, Dohner enjoys sharing those moments with others, especially with his children Aaron, Dawn, Dianne, and Amy.