CANTON-The Fulton County Zoning office is now granting direct/in-person access to the physical office, 700 E. Oak Street, Canton, for the purpose of serving the public.

The office will set aside the time from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday to work with walk in clients. After 10 a.m., appointment scheduling will be necessary as staff may be engaged in field work.

The public is requested to use the identified side door on the North side of the Fulton County Health Department building. Please call 309-647-1134 ext. 235 and you will be allowed to enter.

The office kindly requests you wear a facial covering and limit to one person at a time or, if necessary, one person and their representative. The office will still be serving people who prefer to conduct business remotely. Those individuals may still e-mail zoning@fultonco.org, call 309-647-1134 ext. 235, or use fax number 309-647-9545.

Payment may be made in person, by mail in check, or remotely by using govpaynet.

They wish to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this inconvenient time and to let everyone know that this office looks forward to serving your future needs in person.