Myrna Suzanne Morrell, 82, of Industry, passed away at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving heavenly family at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born on October 3, 1937 in Colchester to Louis Lee and Goldie May Bowes Myers, Sr. She married Marion Lee Morrell on August 8, 1959 in Industry. He survives.

To this union were born four children, Melinda Morrell of Colchester, Marlene (Gary) Nelson of Bushnell, Angela (Rusty Hodges) Hyde of Bushnell and Mark Morrell of Bushnell; nine grandchildren, Benjamin Morrell, Matthew Hagler, Avenlee Hagler, Abigail Nelson, Michael Marshall, Nathaniel Marshall, Victoria Morrell, Rose Morrell and Veronica Morrell; seven great-grandchildren, Alexice Drawyer, Ayden Hagler, Alexis Marshall, Owen Marshall, Elena Shaw, Laken Shaw and Brookelynn Marshall; one brother Louis Lee Myers, Jr. of Petersburg, Illinois and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter in infancy; two grandchildren in infancy; two great-grandchildren in infancy and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Myers.

Myrna was a very caring, loving, dedicated mother and housewife/home maker. She also worked as secretary at Farm Bureau and Western Illinois University. Her hobbies were sewing for her family, crocheting and multiple crafts. She also loved poetry. She is a member of the Nondenominational Christian Church faith. Everyone knew her as Miracle Myrna.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services with a visitation will be held at a later date Reverend Jeff Thayer will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Macomb.

Memorials may be made to Graham Hospital in Canton in care of Melinda Morrell, 3515 north 750th Road, Colchester, Illinois 62326.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

