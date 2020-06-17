Bids totaling $880,000 were accepted by the Dist. 229 School Board Monday to begin construction of a new home economics addition at Kewanee High School.

The winning bid was submitted by Peoria Metro contractors, who outbid the closest competitor by nearly $130,000. Metro’s bid was $619,700, beating out the next lowest bid of $747,000 and the highest of $895,000.

Supt. Chris Sullens said he is hopeful a part of the Metro bid would include sub-contracting for earth-moving work that might include local contractor Ratliff Construction.

Other low bids in the approved package are:

$20,845 to Continental Fire Sprinkler for fire sprinkler work.$47,400 to Crawford Company for plumbing work.$125,000 to Most Mechanical for mechanical work.$67,595 to Professional Electric for electrical work.

The bid package does not include inside work for the home ec addition, which will include a complete renovation and update of appliances. Sullens said those bids would be forthcoming for the board to consider.

District workers have spent the summer completing other renovations in preparation for the addition, which will also affect the principal’s office, teacher’s lounge and the school’s audio-visual room. Much of the work has included water line replacement, part of a multi-replacement plan.

“We’ve replaced quite a bit,” he said, noting that the replacement work would end at the cafeteria. Sullens said preparation work had leveled off in anticipation of the board’s approval of the addition work.

“We’ve got a lot of projects going on and we’ve got a lot of work done this year,” he said.

“We’re back on track for normal summer cleaning.”

He updated the board on the nearly-completed security entrance addition at Central School, approved by the board earlier this year, and provided parking-lot replacement updates at Belle Alexander and the district administration building.

“It looks like a bunker out there,” he said of the new security entrance.

The work at Belle will provide a few more parking spaces up front for parents and change the student pickup and drop-off process, with parents going north to south around the horseshoe drive.

The board also approved a bid by Valley Construction for $21,000 to tear down the old bleachers at the football field, a three-day project. The new bleachers are not expected to be erected until late August.

“That will be a tight squeeze before the football season to get that done,” Sullens said.

The newly installed solar panels at several attendance centers are expected to be energized and go online by the end of this month. The solar panels were added at no cost to the school, which is expected to save thousands of dollars annually during the 20-year life of the arrays.

