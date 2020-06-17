KEWANEE - Shirley M. Moon, 89, of Kewanee, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Betty’s Garden. Shirley was born May 11, 1931, in Kewanee, the daughter of Raymond and Estella (Brown) Warren. She obtained her nursing certificate from Moline Public Hospital. Shirley married Dale L. Moon on November 9, 1952; he preceded her in death on September 18, 2017.

Shirley is survived by four children, Terry (Kathy) Moon, Terre Haute, IN, Debra (Bob) Schaecher, Kewanee, Joey (Nancy) Moon, Kewanee, Rick (Chris) Moon, Kewanee; 14 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Warren, Coal Valley; brother-in-laws, Rev. Dwaine (Beverlee) Moon, Darrel (Beverly) Moon; and sister-in-law, Doris Moon. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Lindburg; brother-in-law, Dean Moon; and a great-granddaughter, Maggie Madsen.

Shirley was a surgical RN at the Kewanee Hospital, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Kewanee. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and gardening. Shirley loved to sing in the choir and to spend time with the Lord. She also enjoyed playing spoons, where she became very competitive. She was an avid Cubs fan. Shirley enjoyed traveling the US with Dale in their RV. Shirley especially loved spending time with her family.

Private family funeral services will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Kewanee. Pastor Dan Craig will officiate. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home Facebook Page on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Garden. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Ministry. Please leave an online condolence for Shirley’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.