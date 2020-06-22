Winona M. Shields, 91, of Rock Island, formerly of Matherville, was called home by the Lord, Saturday June 20, 2020 at St. Anthonys Nursing and Rehab., Rock Island.

Private services will be held at Wheelan–Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be in Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Coyne Center Baptist Church.

Winona was born on April 25, 1929 in Anita, Iowa, the daughter of Archie and Blanche (Turner) Worm.

She had been employed for over 20 years at Sherrard High School as a custodian, before her retirement.

She was a member of Coyne Center Baptist Church. Loved spending time with her family, crocheting, reading, watching movies and was always there to help a friend.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Dan) McKnight, Warren, MI, Deborah Anderson, Matherville, Mary (Pat) MeGuffy, Milan, David (Lori) Shields, Matherville, Melinda (John) Urban, Colona; 21 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Blanche; son, Dan Shields; daughter in law, Linda Shields and brother, Philip W. Worm in 1950 during the Korean War.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.