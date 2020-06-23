Bonnie Lee Fisher, age 89, of Macomb, Ill., fell asleep in Christ, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born January 25, 1931, in Colby Kansas proudly surviving the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. She was the second child born to Ben Prichard and Hazel Leona Louderman. The Prichard family, including Bonnie, and siblings, Betty Lou, Mary Jane, and twins Sammy Jay and Twila Kay came by train to Macomb, Ill. in 1935. In December 1949, her brother Ben Allen Prichard was born in Macomb.

Bonnie worked in her uncle’s restaurant, Roy’s Lunch and graduated from Macomb High in 1949. During this time, she met the love of her life, Robert E. Fisher. They were married by Reverend Ernest Louderman, Bonnie’s uncle. To this union was born Scott E. Fisher and Noralyn Fisher. Bonnie loved being a wife and mother.

She worked in Macomb for several years in retail, McDonough District Hospital and Western Illinois University. Bonnie was a faithful member of the Macomb Church of God, Abrahamic Faith for more than 70 years. She taught Sunday school, was Sunday school superintendent, cooked at church camps, and served as deaconess. Bonnie’s varied interests included riding her moped with the Moped Mamas, volunteered for MDH, enjoying a good joke, reading great books and most of all, she was so proud of her daughter, Norrie and her son, Scott.

Bonnie is survived by her two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren whose photos she would share from her iPad with friends and acquaintances anytime, anywhere: Scott (wife Eva), children Robert E. Fisher, (Alyssa Miller); Lindsay Fisher-Collie (husband W. Aaron, children William Silas, Emden Scott and Lera Louise Collie); Norrie (husband Roger Haffner); child Cindy (husband Mike) Hall and her son Matt Gadberry. Sibling Ben Prichard (wife Penny); special brothers-in-law John W. Brown and George Schrodt. Also, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Betty Brown, Mary Jane Burcham, Twila Kay Schrodt, and brother Sam Prichard.

Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Macomb Church of God, Abrahamic Faith, Lafayette Square or MDH Hospice in care of Eva Fisher, 6900 N. 1050th Rd, Colchester, IL 62326. Bonnie Gaddis and Eva Fisher will officiate. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.