GALVA — The third season of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series was postponed. however, there is some good news. The Galva Arts Council says there will still be music this summer, thanks to the Levitt Foundation’s AMP Virtual Music Series.

The series will feature "dynamic artists from across the country," said a press release.

The series kicked off Saturday, June 20 at 7pm CDT with a virtual show from Levitt AMP Galva, featuring the homegrown Midwestern folk of Chicago Farmer and modernist Americana of Edward David Anderson.The video was filmed and produced by LMV Productions during the #PlayItForward campaign, which brought financial aid to 20 area musicians. It also includes clips of a documentary produced about the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series by Gary Metivier.

All shows can be viewed at levittamp.org/virtual starting at 7 p.m.

The summer’s performances include:

June

20 — Chicago Farmer / Edward David Anderson, Levitt AMP Galva

25 — LowDown Brass Band, Levitt AMP Sheboygan

26 — Wicked Tinkers, Levitt AMP Carson City

27 — Southern Avenue, Levitt AMP Middlesboro

28 — William Elliot Whitmore, Levitt AMP Earlham

July

1 — Blackwater Railroad Trio, Levitt AMP Soldotna

2 — Allison Grace, Levitt AMP Fort Smith

8 — Julie Black, Levitt AMP Ocala

10 — The Handshake Deals, Levitt AMP Berea

12 — HuDost, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury

13 — Ladies of Soul, Levitt AMP Utica

16 — Wayne Graham, Levitt AMP Whitesburg

23 — Levi Platero, Levitt AMP Gallup

24 — The Deep Hollow, Levitt AMP Springfield

30 — The Woodshedders, Levitt AMP Shenandoah Junction

31 — EhShawnee, Levitt AMP Woonsocket

August

7 — Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, Levitt AMP Houston

8 — Valley Wolf, Levitt AMP Merced

13 — Nur-D, Levitt AMP Stevens Point

16 — Sarah Dash, Levitt AMP Trenton

About the Galva Arts Council

The mission of the Galva Arts Council is to enrich the quality of life in our town through the advancement and promotion of the arts, the encouragement of the appreciation of the arts through participation and attendance of art events, the provision of membership services, and advocacy for the arts.

About Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. In 2018, nearly 500 free Levitt concerts will take place in 26 towns and cities, all featuring a rich array of music genres and high caliber talent. Learn more at levitt.org.