PEORIA—Two construction projects at the Gen. Downing Peoria International Airport will impact the airport’s entrance road. These projects include reconstruction of the aircraft parking apron pavement between Byerly Aviation and the airline terminal, plus the reconstruction of apron/taxiway pavements in the airport’s t-hangar complex.

The right lane of the entrance road coming into the terminal will be closed just before the split between the inbound and outbound lanes. There is a temporary access to the Overflow and Premier Parking lots about 150 yards past the normal entrance. In addition, the right lane of the exit road in front of Byerly Aviation will also be closed. Terminal traffic headed for Dirksen Parkway and I-474 will use the left lane only through this area. Barricades, barrels, and signage will be in place to safely guide motorists. "These projects should be finished around the first week of September," said Gene Olson, Director of Airports. "These roadway changes allow for the safe passage of construction trucks along airport roadways that are strong enough to support them."