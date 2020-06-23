MACOMB – While the Western Illinois football program missed all of spring ball and are getting a late start to the summer camp due to COVID-19, Leatherneck coach Jared Elliott does not plan on having a team that will use a lack of preseason as a reason for not being ready.

Despite not getting any team work done in spring and opening summer voluntary workouts later than other programs, the coach will not use the late start as a crutch.

"I think there’s going to be two types of players and two types of teams when we come through this, there’s going to be the teams and players who make excuses and those who don’t," he said. "I think there’s a lot of easy excuses to make now, it’s something we’ve talked about as a team, we’re not going to be the team that makes excuses. There’s a lot going on now that’s out of our control, that’s the reality of it.

"Yes, we see people coming back before we are and we see players with more access to equipment than we have but whatever it is, there are things out of our control, let’s not make an excuse, that’s where Coach Minnis has done a great job making our guys better. The kids understand that, there’s no excuses and when we can get back together, we’re going to appreciate it, treasure it and get to work."

As for the coach, he has managed to keep busy without his squad in town.

A lot of the work he has done is going over last season’s 1-11 campaign.

Elliott has found out a lot about his team, himself and his staff working through video but does admit he can be a little too fine.

"There probably is too much film stuff you can do, but it has been great for us, it’s given me a lot of time to reflect and look at things we’ve done well, done poorly or can do better," he said. "It’s been that way for all of us as staff and players, we’ve had time to reflect and part of that is study film, re-analyze things, critique things to make us better. We’ve done a lot of that, you start to maybe make things up in your head, so you have to be careful, but it has been good for us to slow things down, see our strengths and how we can play into them."

Film is important but Elliott knows with a potentially shortened preseason, being really good at the basics may outweigh any scheme advantage.

"The biggest thing is, it’s going to take a lot of discipline from a coaching aspect this year because it is not an ordinary cycle, you’re going to have a shortened, condensed time to get a football team ready to play so the emphasis has to be on fundamentals, scheme, getting kids confident in what they’re playing and executing," he said. "The biggest urge as a coach is more, more, more in terms of scheme and plays but I don’t think it’s going to be one of those seasons, it’s going to be who can do something and do it really well, line up and work, play fast and execute.

"That takes a lot of discipline as a coach to step back because players win games, not plays, so you have put your players in the best situations, maybe it is a shortened play book and that’s fine. You’re trying to work through those things, so all those things we’ve been processing, and figuring what works best for us at the end of the day."

And when that day comes could be in the near future.

With the state of Illinois scheduled to move to Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Guidelines this Friday, Elliott hopes to have his team on campus and ready to go for the NCAA’s involuntary workout period, scheduled for mid July.

"I kind of have all these different schedules in my mind, written down on paper, trying to plan, still nothing is concrete, I hope we’re soon, so maybe you have an idea, but we have different plans if we’re early July, mid July for our approach and how soon we can go," he said. "We will as a staff communicate, but until we get the green light, you don’t really know what you’re going to put in place, but it is important to know what and when you put things in place, we do have plans ready to go, so we’ll see what happens."