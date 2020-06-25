MACOMB — Genesis Garden went "banzo" for chickpeas during week five of Kids Cook.

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, were first cultivated in Egypt around 1750 BC. Chef Ethan said during the Munchy Monday presentation that chickpeas have protein which helps kids grow strong muscles and fiber to help with digestion.

Kids Cook showed two ways to enjoy chickpeas: roasted and boiled. Roasted chickpeas can be enjoyed as a snack like peanuts, as Chef Ethan and Gardener Gibby did during Munchy Monday. Boiled chickpeas, the kind found in a can, can be added in recipes such as Yummy Pasta Salad that Mentor Anne made on Thursday.

Yummy Pasta Salad incorporates a homemade vinaigrette made with oil, lemon juice and seasonings which serves as the pasta salad’s dressing. Mentor Anne incorporated cucumber, tomato and red onion into her version of Yummy Pasta Salad with elbow macaroni. Another version of Yummy Pasta Salad incorporated yellow bell pepper, cherry tomato and feta cheese with bow tie pasta.

In addition to Yummy Pasta Salad, kids also learned how to make zucchini fries with Chef Desi and pancakes with Chef Grace. Chef Grace also taught kids how to read a recipe so they can make a dish differently.

Lastly, Gardener John taught kids the benefits of gardening. Gardener John said that he started gardening in 1990 during his time serving the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic. He said that one part of gardening he loves the most is that it provides him with fresh food. Once Gardener John returned to Illinois, he started his own garden at home. Other benefits of gardening that Gardener John shared include connecting with nature and exercise.

