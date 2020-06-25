CHILLICOTHE-Richard Edwin Harper, 85, Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Richard was born Nov. 2, 1934 in Bryant to Clarence E. and Zelma (Fritz) Harper.

He married Creta J. Schnarr Nov. 5, 1954 in Lewistown.

She preceded him in death Feb. 14, 2015. Also preceding him in death are his parents.

Surviving are his children, Christy Harper, Atlanta, Georgia and Jeffrey (Debbie) Harper, Peoria; six grandchildren, Katy and Cassie Harper, Jason Sepich, Meagan Amerson and Rusty and Barry Harper; and several great-grandchildren.

Richard served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and then worked for Caterpillar for 42 years until he retired from the research department in Mossville. Richard was a member of the Peoria Casting Club and he enjoyed hunting, crocheting rag rugs and was an avid fisherman. He went on many fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota and Lake Carlyle.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peoria Casting Club. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com