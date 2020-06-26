CANTON-President Curt Oldfield of Spoon River College was recognized for having served as chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents for the past year. Oldfield has the distinction of being the first Spoon River College president to do so.

Stephanie Spann from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association presented President Oldfield with a plaque and read a letter from past president Dr. Jonah Rice, President of Southeastern Illinois College, who wrote "Since the first meeting at ICCP, you have contributed keen insights and critical observations that have advanced new ways of thinking and reacting to the many challenges in higher education. The leadership you have demonstrated during a most difficult time has been strong and steady. Navigating the organization through a pandemic and subsequent economic fallout was no easy task, and you rose to the challenge with a calm foresight that benefited the entire Illinois community college system. We thank you for sharing your personal gifts with us as the dedicated servant leader you are."

Oldfield is also currently serving as a member of the Illinois Community College Board’s Return to Campus Committee.

The Illinois Council of Community College Presidents is an organization consisting of all chancellors and presidents of the public community colleges in Illinois. The Council meets on a monthly basis to discuss common problems of concern and issues in community college education, and works closely with the Illinois Community College Trustees Association. The Council was organized June 11, 1968.

March 12, 1971, the Illinois Community College Board officially recognized the Council as the official advisory organization representing the chancellors and presidents of the Illinois Community College System to the Illinois Community College Board.

Spoon River College is a two-year, public community college in West Central Illinois dedicated to providing students a quality education, with campuses and Community Outreach Offices in Canton and Macomb and Learning Centers in Havana and Rushville. It serves students in a 1,566 square mile area including portions of Fulton, Mason, McDonough, Schuyler, and Knox counties.