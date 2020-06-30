MACOMB – The Macomb Downtown Development Park N’ Cruise Committee announced today, that due to the COVID19 Pandemic, the July 3, 2020 Park N’ Cruise event, scheduled for Macomb’s Historic Downtown, has been cancelled.

The Park N’ Cruise Committee is assessing other Community’s in our region, to evaluate possible alternative formats that would allow our local car enthusiast to gather, and still promote Macomb’s Historic Downtown and its businesses. "Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of all our citizens and visitors," said Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry. "The committee’s goal is to look at an alternative, live event, possibly in August, where by car enthusiasts and the community can interact and still function within the Phase 4 protocols established by the State’s Restore Illinois guidelines," Terry added.