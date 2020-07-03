Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, but it’s not really going to seem like the annual celebration of our nation’s birthday.

Community fireworks displays have been canceled in Kewanee, Galva and just about everywhere else in Illinois. There won’t be any parades or other special events.

We won’t even be able to watch a Major League Baseball game, since they won’t start their 60-game season until late July.

The silver lining in this cloud is that, without special activities going on, we’ll have more time to contemplate the meaning of the holiday.

We celebrated the Fourth of July as the date in 1776 of the ratification by the Continental Congress by the Declaration of Independence, a timeless document written by Thomas Jefferson (with a little editing suggested by John Adams and Benjamin Franklin). While the Revolutionary War had been going on for more than a year when the Declaration was approved, the first Fourth of July made the colonists’ effort to be free of British rule official.

As every school kid learns, the Declaration includes these stirring words: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

This language was, well, revolutionary, in an era when nations were ruled by kings and emperors, not popularly-elected legislative bodies. The Declaration was the beginning of a nation which would go on to adopt a Constitution and Bill of Rights guaranteeing rule by the people and strict limits on the government’s control of people’s daily lives.

Things haven’t always gone smoothly, of course. From the beginning there were disputes over the role of the federal government, especially when balanced against the rights of the nation’s state and local governments.

Even in the Eighteenth Century America was a multifaceted nation. The people who lived in the American colonies and later the United States were, as now, a diverse society. They came from a variety of national, ethnic and religious backgrounds, and the Founding Fathers took pains to create a system that didn’t infringe on the rights of any of those groups.

They didn’t quite succeed. The Declaration and the Constitution failed to deal with the issue of slavery, which would lead to the bloodiest war in our history some 70 years after the Constitution was ratified.

While it didn’t happen until 1865, the Constitution would eventually include an amendment banning slavery. So we eventually got things right, even though it was 75 years too late.

The words of the Declaration are still stirring reminders of our freedoms, and the Constitution has stood up remarkably well in the 230 or so years since it took effect.

The system launched by the Continental Congress in 1776 led to the United States of America being the model for democracies throughout the world which, like us, live in freedom.

The Fourth of July, then, is certainly an occasion worth celebrating with some fireworks and potluck dinners.

Maybe next year the virus will have faded away, and we’ll be able to celebrate like that again.

MIke Berry is a former news editor at the Star Courier.