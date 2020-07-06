LEWISTOWN— Elva M. Bainter, 93, Lewistown passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

She was born Sept. 18, 1926 in Liverpool Township to Harry and Tressie (Wilcoxen) O’Bryant.

She married Wayne Bainter Aug. 28, 1944. He died Oct. 23, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Clinton O’Bryant and one granddaughter Michelle Bainter.

Surviving are seven sons, Carroll Bainter, Lewistown, Marvin (June) Bainter,Lewistown, Lindell (Sara) Bainter, Lewistown, Jerry (Janeile) Bainter, Lewistown, David (Kathy) Bainter, Lewistown, Richard Bainter, Lewistown and Kevin Bainter, Lewistown, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Elva was a devoted mother, grandmother and daughter. She was a housewife while raising her seven sons. She was a cook at Lewistown Dairy Queen when it first opened and owned by her brother and nephew.

Elva was an avid bowler for many years.

She played cards and went to church gospels with her special friends (Barb, Rhonda, Shirley, and Jane). Elva loved to garden and crochet.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown with Pastor Randy Munson officiating. Burial will be at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the memorial home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nazarene Church of Lewistown or the activity fund at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

To view Elva’s life video tribute or to send online condolences visit henrylange.com.