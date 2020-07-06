MACOMB — Genesis Garden’s Kids Cook took a culinary trip to both Mexico and Brazil during the sixth week of the cooking program.

On Tuesday, "Chef Joey" showed kids how to make chilaquiles (chee-lah-KEE-less) con Pavo Molido, also known as chilaquiles with ground turkey. Chef Joey gave tips as he started making chilaquiles, such as making sure to use cilantro rather than parsley, which look remarkably similar. The second tip he gave was to use corn tortillas instead of flour tortillas because corn tortillas have a crispier texture than flour tortillas when cooked.

During Chef Joey’s cooking segment, he took the time to explain the cooking process to make the chilaquiles. He said when cooking the ground turkey, it should not be frozen, but fresh. If the ground turkey was in the freezer, it should be thawed overnight before cooking the dish. Chef Joey even incorporated some Spanish vocabulary into his cooking lessons.

Chef Joey said that the chilaquiles is a simple dish that incorporates all the ingredients into it. He started by cooking the ground turkey, then adding oil and corn tortillas to the ground turkey. When the corn tortillas had a crunch, Chef Joey added both the black beans and salsa to the chilaquiles with lemon pepper and cumin as the seasoning. The chilaquiles is then topped with cilantro and shredded mozzarella cheese before serving.

On Friday, Chef Grace introduced brigadeiro (bri-ga-dei-ro), a chocolate dessert from Brazil. She said that brigadeiro are traditionally made during celebrations like festivals and birthdays. They look like chocolate truffles, but are "gooier" than traditional chocolate truffles.

Chef Grace started making the brigadeiro by adding sweetened condensed milk, cocoa powder, one-fourth of a stick of butter and a little bit of salt in a saucepan before she put it on the stove. Chef Grace reminded the kids that while the mixture was on medium-low heat, they would be stirring for 10 to 20 minutes.

She said that in addition to the microwave, the stove is another place to melt both chocolate and butter. Chef Grace said that kids should make sure that both the cocoa powder and butter were well incorporated into the smooth chocolate mixture.

Once the chocolate mixture became thick, Chef Grace said that it was time to turn it into chocolate balls. The brigadeiro mixture should be cold to make it easier to turn into balls. Chef Grace used a measuring tablespoon to make sure that the brigadeiro balls were the same size before rolling them into balls and coating them with chocolate sprinkles. Chef Grace said that they taste like brownie batter, but it is a lot safer to eat than brownie batter.

The other recipes featured in week six were homemade biscuits made by Chef Desi and homemade gooseberry jam with Brie the Bee on Wednesday. Gardener Gibby and Chef Ethan taught kids the health benefits of walnuts and how walnuts resemble the brain during Munchy Monday. Brie the Bee taught kids about healthy and unhealthy fats on Thursday.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.