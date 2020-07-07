LAFAYETTE – Edward J. Newell, 91, of LaFayette, died at 5:30 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Martin Gutzmer will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by the Galva Fusiliers. Memorials may be directed to the Lake Calhoun Country Club.

He was born October 21, 1928 in Mining City, KY, the son of Verner and Althea (Lathrop) Newell. He first married Jessie Gayle McGovern on April 3, 1948 and she preceded him in February 1, 1987. He later married Patricia Rollins on May 16, 1992. Survivors include his wife, his daughter, Gay (Harold) Hall, a step-daughter, Judy Crystal, his grandchildren; Mike (Misti) Thurston, Missy Thurston and Matt Thurston and great grandchildren; Dylan, Hailey and Maverick Thurston. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lyle "Butch" Newell, sisters, Faye and Sylvia and his daughter, Barbara.

Edward attended school in Swedona and Bishop Hill. He served his country in U.S. Marines. He had worked at the Galva and Bloomfield Foundries where he was a salesman and vice president of manufacturing. He was also co-manager of Lake Calhoun Country Club, had farmed for 15 years and drove a truck for Zivich Concrete. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Lake Calhoun Country Club, the VFW and the American Legion where he was a past commander. He was a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan and enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing cards, reading, going to the boat and mowing and he especially enjoyed being with his family. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.