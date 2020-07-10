KEWANEE - Kenneth "Scottie" V. Scott, 88, of Kewanee, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kewanee Care Home. Kenneth was born September 12, 1931 in Lancaster, MO, the son of Von and Linda (Gillispie) Scott. Kenneth was reared and educated in Missouri. Kenneth married Patricia Waddle on April 18, 1950 in Ottumwa, IA; she preceded him in death on August 16, 2010.

Kenneth is survived by one daughter, Beverly Franklin, Stronghurst, IL; three sons, Terry (Patty) Scott, East Moline, Steve (Julie) Scott, Kewanee, Kevin (Sue) Scott, Cambridge; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Hulen, Galesburg; sisters, Bonnie Lowe, Galesburg and Martha Sester, IN ; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Mike; daughter, Brenda; grandson, Richard; brother, Larry; and a sister, Betty.

Kenneth worked at Case IH (International Harvester) as an inspector from 1954-1984. He enjoyed music, especially playing the guitar and singing. He also enjoyed his CB radios back in the day.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Drane will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established; donations may be left at the funeral home. Please leave an online condolence for Kenneth’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.