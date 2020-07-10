Phone scammers preying on residents who may be in dire financial straits from the pandemic are using the threat of utility disconnection to steal money and personal information from area residents.

Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley said several complaints have been made in the last few weeks of scam calls claiming to be from Ameren.

The call announces that the message is from Ameren and then warns that there is a disconnection order due to non-payment. The call then directs people to call another number.

The other number takes you to a person who claims to represent the billing department. The scammer then asks for an account number, a name and an address.

The Star Courier was able to reach a person at the second number. The man identified himself as Mr. Mark Montgomery calling from the Springfield office. Montgomery then recommended that rather than paying at an Ameren location, payment should be made over the phone so it can be processed faster. When an inquiry was made about paying at a physical location, the call was disconnected.

Ainley said that people receiving the call shouldn’t panic if they are behind or late with their payment.

"We just ask that they call Ameren directly," he said, warning residents never to give out their personal or banking information without dialing the company’s number directly for themselves.

Ainley agreed that these scams could be more prevalent because of the financial strain that many people are experiencing due to the pandemic, but these kinds of scam calls cycle through the area frequently.

"These groups like this don’t have any concerns for victims," he said. "It’s all about getting your money or banking information."

A spokesperson for Ameren, Marcelyn Love, said that the company has noticed an increase in phone scams involving Ameren following the start of the pandemic. Love said the scam artists are preying on people who may be late on their payments. The groups of scammers are also getting better at what they do, she said.

"They are getting more sophisticated."

Love said she wants Ameren customers to remain vigilant. They can also report any suspicious calls to the phone number on their bill, since the company is logging and trying to track the scams.

"We understand that many of our customers are experiencing hardships," she said.

In March, Ameren announced that it was suspending service disconnections and late payments. Love said that the non-disconnection policy will continue until August. At the end of this month, late fees will begin to apply. But Love urged customers struggling to pay their bill to reach out to customer service.

"We are offering payment plans and financial assistance," she said.

OSF HealthCare is also warning residents about an area telephone scam. According to a press release it issued Tuesday, the scam involves an attempt to get people to spill information about their medical insurance and personal information.

The scammers are spoofing old, defunct phone numbers, which are showing up on residents' caller ID as OSF HealthCare.

"The scammers have asked for Medicare and personal information. OSF HealthCare wants the public to be aware these calls are taking place and that it has reported the scam to local law enforcement," the release said.

The organization is urging anyone who receives such a call to hang up and instead dial the switchboard directly at (309) 852-7500. Do not call the number provided in the original call, the release said.

In addition, OSF is asking that people who receive the call report the exchange, with as many details as possible, to the KPD, which is investigating the complaints.

Both the Center for Disease Control and the National Consumers League have reported an uptick in telephone scams since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to phone scams, phishing email scams are also on the rise, according to the CDC. Cybercriminals are launching coronavirus-themed phishing emails. The emails contain links or downloads for computer malware that allow the criminals to take over healthcare IT systems and steal information..

The CDC advises residents to never open any suspicious email or click on any of the links contained in those emails. Moreover, be wary of email attachments and never supply personal information, especially passwords, via email.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, $71 million has been stolen because of fraud, with the median loss of $283 per transaction.

The KPD is asking residents to report suspected telephone fraud by calling (309) 853-1911. But consumers who have been defrauded by one of these scams can contact the Better Business Bureau or the office of the Illinois Attorney General.