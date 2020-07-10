MACOMB — The McDonough County Board's planning committee was told Thursday that there are 11 dogs at the county animal shelter but otherwise cats continue to fill the shelter.

Bonnie Smith-Skripps, president of the Humane Society of McDonough County, said there are issues with newborn kittens and illnesses. She said there are so many cats that the kittens often don't get enough space for detailed treatment.

Skripps said the humane society had discussed a foster program for kittens but that the cost of shots made it cost-prohibitive. "If we take animals from the shelter, it becomes our responsibility to get them adopted," she said. "That's a burden."

The humane society president said that most animals in the shelter are either strays or have been given up by their owners. Skripps said the society would like to continue to sponsor $25 cat adoptions through the end of August.

Skripps also said that more volunteers are needed at the animal shelter to help care for the animals, especially on weekends. She said the shelter has been spruced up. "It's looking pretty good right now," Skripps said.

The committee was told that Animal Control Officer Kelsey Havens is due back from maternity leave in August.

In other business, the committee voted to recommend a $1,305 prepayment to West Central FS for 1,050 gallons of LP gas.

