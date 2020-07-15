Jasper County Board hired a new animal control warden last week, but county residents active in rescuing dogs claim their input on the decision was ignored by some board members.

Austin Ferguson will serve as Jasper County Animal Control Warden with yearly pay of $22,500 plus mileage, filling the vacancy since the resignation of the longtime Warden a few weeks ago. All County Board members approved employing Ferguson after a closed session during the July 9 Jasper County Board meeting in the meeting room of the County Building on Washington Street.

At the start of the board meeting, Melinda Barthelme with Saved by Grace, a local animal rescue organization, spoke about their concerns about animal control in Jasper County and her disappointment in the actions by some Board members. Her comments came during the public comments section of the meeting.

"This morning, we believed the Jasper County Board was moving forward to make the necessary changes in the way Animal Control was being operated and managed. We thought we could go forward with a positive statement tonight so we could work together on serving the needs of our Community," Barthelme said to board members while around her several residents sat by her in support of her statements. "We were led to believe that during the interview process the candidate would need to show willingness to work with Saved By Grace Animal Rescue. Today, we have learned this was a façade as a certain committee member in searching for a new candidate specifically mentioned the new hire should have no problem putting down dogs with no questions asked and have no affiliation with Saved By Grace."

Jasper County Animal Control Committee Chairman Brian Leffler said days after the meeting that the county board does support efforts to get animals adopted, not just kill them. Some dogs have been turned over to the care of Saved By Grace, he said.

Barthelme claimed some Warden applicants were overlooked because they are women. Leffler said his committee considered more women than male candidates. One recommendation was for a woman on the Warden position, but the full board did not support that decision, he said.

Barthelme asked Jasper County Board Chairman Ron Heltsley to head the animal control committee. Saved by Grace has worked with the new animal control officer already and the organization plans to offer its support to help with lost, abandoned, malnourished animals living in inhumane conditions. It also seeks new policy and procedures for animal control, training for an animal control officer, public hours or reasonable appointment times for access to the animal control facility and also social media opportunities to unite missing pets with their owners or encourage adoptions of unwanted pets.

Leffler said use of the internet is a possible option for increasing the chance for adoption of animals in the future. Regarding visiting hours, the county does not have the personnel to offer that service, but appointments could be arranged, he said. He said the county is willing to work with Saved By Grace when feasible. He did not see the need for a change in animal control policies, and he was not aware of any board members wanting such changes.

In a split vote, board members agreed to spend money again to take to the skies for recording taxable properties and structures.

A Geographic Information System flyover was completed in 2018 and the next flight is scheduled for next year and another for 2024, Jasper County Supervisor of Assessments Paul Woods told board members. The digital images will help with the property tax process, but there are other uses for the data, including flood mapping and adding new structures to assist emergency services.

The flights will be provided by EagleView, formerly known as Pictometry. They conducted flights for the county in 2015 and 2018. EagleView imagery is captured with patented proprietary camera systems that enable the viewer to see the world from multiple perspectives. EagleView will run analytical software that will distinguish changes in buildings between the 2018 flight and the 2021 flights. That produces more accurate taxing data, which is fair to all taxpayers.

The proposal is a six-year contract, like in the past, with an annual payment of $34,339.33 for the two flights. The GIS account has a balance of $136,194.38 and has been running $4,000 to $5,000 per month income.

The imagery quality has advanced over the years, Woods said. The images will be 2 pixels for villages and 6 pixels for rural areas with 30 percent or less leaf coverage. Previous flights which were 6-inch in the urban and 9-inch in the rural areas.

After closed session, the full board supported the recommendation for the next group of flights in 2021 and 2024 for $206,036. The roll call vote had Angela Fehrenbacher, Danny Kerner, Gary Michl, Jason Warfel, Ron Swick, AC Pickens and Doug Weddel voting for the GIS flights, and Chairman Heltsley, Leffler, Dan Bollman, Darrel Hickox and Mike Hall opposed.

The board also amended the Liquor Ordinance Resolution with a reduction of classes and an addition of noise ordinance for liquor license holders under the county’s jurisdiction. The motion passed on a roll call vote with all board members in favor.

In other business, the board approved the appointments of Dave Goss to a 5-year term on the North Fork Conservancy District Board, and Ronnie Diel to a 2-year term on the Jasper County board of Review for covering the 2020 and 2021 assessment years.

During committee reports, the board learned about a long list of building repairs and projects; training ahead for jail correctional officers and how Illinois Department of Corrections is still not accepting many prisoners sentenced to state prison due to the risk of Coronavirus Disease; details from the annual county audit; and how COVID-19 is affecting finances and operations in different ways.

The board also heard information from ARCH ambulance employee Tyranne McDaniel about how the company can offer advantages on air medical service.

The 2019 fiscal audit was also approved.

The next full board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 13. Check with the Jasper County Clerk’s office for committee meeting times and dates in coming weeks. All committee meetings are open to the public and allow for public comments.