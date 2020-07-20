Beverly J. Hormann, 67, of Bushnell, Illinois passed away at 9:40 p.m. Friday July 17, 2020 at Unity Point Health, Peoria Methodist Hospital. She was born January 25, 1953 in Macomb, Ill. to Burton and Audrey (Abernathy) Thompson. She married David A. Hormann on September 25, 1971 in Bushnell, Ill. He survives.

Also surviving are two children, Maj. (Ret) Christopher (Charlene) Hormann of Cavazzale, Italy; Alicia (David) Geltmacher of Good Hope, Ill.; six grandchildren, Calvin, Lydia and Tyler Hormann, Zachary, Kaitlyn and Matthew Geltmacher; one brother Phillip (Debbie) Thompson of Bushnell, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Joseph Thompson.

Beverly loved to watch movies, especially Westerns and attend Dinner theaters. She was also an avid Bingo player and loved her card club friends. Beverly always volunteered at the school and with the various clubs and organizations Chris and Alicia participated in. Beverly also enjoyed watching her children play sports and later enjoyed watching her grandchildren do the same whether it was locally or online because they lived elsewhere. She will be remembered for being a caring person who was always willing to help give someone a ride to an appointment or meet a need that they had. She certainly never met a stranger and she loved to laugh! Beverly was a homemaker and held several jobs locally. She knew the value of hard work and loved her family and community. She spent nearly 50 years with Dave, the soldier her brother Phil brought home! He was the love of her life.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time and face masks or coverings will be required. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.