Thelma G. (Bittner) Burton, 95, of Olney, died on July 15, 2020 at Helia Healthcare, Olney, Illinois. She was born on July 10, 1925 in Erie, PA, the daughter of Adolf Otto and Minnie Mae (Harris) Martin. She married John A. Bittner on July 5, 1947, and he preceded her in death on July 14, 1983. Thelma later married Harry Burton.

Thelma grew up in Erie, PA and left in her 30's for Arizona, where she worked for Motorola. She moved to Olney in 1972 to be closer to family. While in Olney she worked at JC Penney's as a sales associate. After the store closed the associates remained close to each other and met for breakfast once a month. Thelma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She volunteered her time to the American Red Cross for Blood Drives, was an election judge for Richland County, and mended clothing at the Methodist Village in Lawrenceville. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group for many years, as, well as Ebenezer Church. Thelma was a member of the Witty Widows group, which performed skits and plays.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Virginia Jennings of Olney; Daughter, Marie Barclay of Mesa, AZ; Son, John A. Jr. and wife Lisha Bittner of Allendale, IL; grandchildren, Mark (Cindy) and Michael (Christine) Jennings, Beau (Kelly) and Dustin (Cassie) Belt; great grandchildren, Katherine, Caroline, and Charlotte Jennings, Mason, Ethan, Piper, Dean, Asher, Jackson, and Tucker Belt; Sisters, Dora Francis; and several nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Bittner, Sr., second husband Harry Burton; brothers, Edward, Melvin and Howard Martin; sister, Helen George, and Thora Bliley.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery.

There will be a Funeral Service held for Thelma at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a Visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.