MACOMB – The Western Illinois University Black Alumni Committee will host its 28th annual reunion week, in a virtual format (Zoom), beginning Friday, July 31.

The virtual event, featuring comedians, DJs, a reunion day party and a prayer service, will be held Friday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 2. Proceeds from tickets, which are $10 each for the entire weekend of events, sponsorships, and donations, will provide support for Black students at WIU. Tickets and sponsorships maybe purchased and donations may be made via Eventbrite at bit.ly/WIUBlackAlumniVirtualReunion.

"We are asking all former and current supporters of WIU to join us the weekend of July 31st for our virtual battle of the DJs and comedy show, day party and Sunday prayer service," said 1983 and 1993 WIU Alumnus, Black Alumni Committee President and Alumni Council Member Darryl Hollimon.

Friday, July 31: A Virtual Cabaret

7 p.m.-1 a.m.: Comedy Show featuring Damon Williams, Rodney Lumpkins and Brian "Wildcat" Smith; Battle of the DJs Old School vs. New School featuring WIU alumni and students: DJ Death Stroke, DJ Spedy Gunn, Core DJ Malik Shabazz, DJ Blu Ice, DJ Kevo, Campaign Camo and Phil East.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Reunion Day party

3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: Prayer Service

3-4 p.m.

For more information , contact Hollimon at (312) 758-8527 or email dlhollimon@aol.com.