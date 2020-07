A tape of the 45th anniversary of the Canton tornado which struck July 23, 1975, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22.

It will air beginning July 23 starting at noon and will be on 24-hour repeat play.

Featured are Canton citizens detailing their experience of the event including Dennis Crawford, Ed Lewis, Charlie Wright, Phil Miller and Ray Moore.

Photos of the tornado damage are also on the tape.

The tape was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.