MACOMB — On Tuesday, Macomb Hy-Vee distributed more than 3,800 free apples during a contactless, drive-thru giveaway event.

During the event, apples were loaded directly into customer vehicles to minimize physical contact and maintain social distancing. The giveaway was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier, who donated the apples in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In total, 380 customers received 10 apples for a donation equaling approximately 1,150 pounds.

"It’s a privilege to partner with our longtime friends at Hy-Vee to share nutritious Stemilt apples with Hy-Vee customers during these unprecedented times," said West Mathison, president for Stemilt.

"We greatly appreciate Stemilt partnering with us to better serve our customers and surrounding communities during this difficult time," said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. "We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time."

This contribution is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the COVID-19 pandemic.