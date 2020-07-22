CARMI — Monday night’s Carmi Community District 5 monthly meeting was anything but normal as the Return-to-School plan dominated the agenda. Before the meeting got started, some citizens were turned away as the room had met its social distance capacity, but their message reached the Board.

In the Public Communications portion of the meeting, before the proposal was put up for vote, the Board heard an impassioned plea from Bill Chapman regarding the plan. While presenting data about the low statistical effects of COVID-19 on school-age children, he stressed the psychological effects of forcing the students to wear masks, the loss of communication perceptions when masks are worn, and the impracticalities of expecting young children (and the adults teaching them) to properly wear masks for hours at a time. He urged the Board (with support from others) to find a way to fight the State mandates and still allow the students to return for on-campus classes.

Before the vote, the plan was outlined as follows. Following a survey in which 75% of parents preferred face-to-face instruction and 25% favored remote learning, the Committee decided to offer both options. Teachers for Grades 1-6 will be responsible for their own face-to-face classes, with another teacher assigned to the students using the remote learning option. Teachers for classes in Grades 7-12 will be responsible for both sets of students, with shorter school hours for the face-to-face students, so that the teachers will have time to properly interact with those choosing remote learning. Students choosing face-to-face learning will be required to wear a mask while inside the school buildings. There will also be numerous screening, social distancing, and capacity guidelines.

The Board stated that the current plan is intended to be working document and a guide as the District moves forward. They anticipate changes to the plan as guidance is subject to change. As more specific details are added, they will be shared with students, parents, and staff. The plan was approved as proposed. A copy of the C-WC#5 Return to School Plan can be found on the district website at carmischools.org, the district mobile app, or any of the schools’ websites or Facebook pages.

The Board then went into closed session to discuss personnel matters and later announced the following:

The Board approved Connie Leggett as District Volunteer for the 2020-2021 school year.

Brittany McGarrh was reassigned to an RTI Aide at Washington Attendance Center for the 2020-2021 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Carrie Carpenter.

Kelsey Rankin was employed as an RTI Aide at Washington Attendance Center for the 2020-2021 school year.

Stacy Easley was employed as a Special Education Individual Aide at Washington Attendance Center for the 2020-2021 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Melissa Coniglione.

Kim Beals was employed as a Special Education Individual Aide at Washington Attendance Center for the 2020-2021 school year to fill the vacancy created by the reassignment of Brittany McGarrh.

Kaylea Chappelle was approved by the Board as a Volunteer Junior High School Assistant Softball Coach for the 2020-2021 school year.

Justice Stubblefield was employed as the High School Freshman/Sophomore Boy’s Basketball Coach for the 2020-2021 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Will Knight.

Matt Sneed was employed as High School Boy’s Freshman/Sophomore Assistant Football Coach for the 2020-2021 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Marc Stendeback.

Chris Lucas was employed as the High School Head Volleyball Coach for the 2020-2021 school year to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Penny Gunter.

Spud Egbert was approved as a Volunteer High School Assistant Football Coach for the 2020-2021 school year.

Thys Bax was approved as a Volunteer High School Assistant Cross County Coach for the 2020-2021 school year.

Patricia Trout was approved as a Volunteer High School Assistant Girl’s Tennis Coach for the 2020-2021 school year.