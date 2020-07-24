Springfield, Ill. — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials request information from the public regarding the homicide investigation of Olen Randall.

On October 15, 2015, Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma. ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators are actively pursuing any leads which could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of Randall. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.