LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA-45 years ago the late David A. Nichols shot some of the aftermath of the 1975 tornado that moved through Canton using Super-8 film.

Having passed away in September, 2019, his son, Mike J. Nichols. a filmmaker in Los Angeles, California, digitized that footage and subsequently made a short film for the 45th anniversary.

The following is a link to the short film:

https://vimeo.com/385862839/ba992cc39e